Shelby Co. Justice Review Unit receives nearly $527K grant to support post-conviction advocacy, DA’s Office announces

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Justice Review Unit (JRU), a leading force in post-conviction advocacy, has received the receipt of a substantial grant from the Department of Justice to bolster its mission to rectify wrong convictions.

The almost $527,000 grant makes the Shelby County JRU one of the largest post-conviction units in the nation and the single largest in Tennessee.

The Department of Justice grant is under the Upholding the Rule of Law and Preventing Wrongful Convictions Program. It will allow JRU to expand its staff, including an additional prosecutor, paralegal, and technology assistant. The JRU will also be provided with more bandwidth to respond to the approximately 100 new applications received each month.

“With this generous grant, we are poised to make even greater strides in ensuring that justice is served,” said District Attorney Steve Mulroy—who formed the unit upon taking office in 2022. “Our enhanced capacity will enable us to delve deeper into cases, ultimately making a profound impact on the lives of those who have been wrongly imprisoned.”

The grant also contributes to the broader landscape of criminal justice reform by setting a precedent for the pursuit of truth and fairness.

The JRU also oversees use-of-force investigations in officer-involved incidents and in-custody deaths.

Since its inception, the JRU has handled at least a dozen cases involving law enforcement. The unit conducts a separate investigation from the DA’s Office. Once the investigation is complete, a recommendation is presented to the District Attorney.

The JRU launched in December 2022. It is led by long-time Memphis attorneys Lorna McClusky (Director) and Robert Gowen (Deputy Director).

