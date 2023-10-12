Region One Health to host breast cancer awareness lunch & learn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is breast cancer awareness month and Regional One Health has a number of events happening this month.

Dr. Ashely Hendrix, surgical oncologist at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they have planned, including a lunch and learn on October 31 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

the different types of mammograms and who is most at risk for developing breast cancer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.