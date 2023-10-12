New monoclonal antibody to help prevent Severe RSV in Babies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Lung Association (ALA) is launching a new campaign to help educate parents and caregivers about the new recommended treatments for RSV - Respiratory Syncytial Virus in infants and toddlers.

Immunologist and ALA spokesperson Dr. Juanita Mora joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new monoclonal antibody to prevent severe RSV illness in infant, including the affordability of the new RSV vaccine.

Dr. Mora also explained why RSV is the leading cause of hospitalizations for infants and how to spot the signs of serios illness.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

