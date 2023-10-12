MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a group of men who repeatedly harassed a waitress at a local restaurant Friday night, waited for her outside after her shift ended, and then shot at her multiple times as she was driving home.

According to police, the incident took place Friday night at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant on North Houston Levee Road.

A waitress at the restaurant told police that she was serving a group of seven men that night. She said one of the men at the table, a patron in a bright blue hat, harassed her as they dined.

When the waitress left for the night, she discovered that the group was waiting for her outside, police say.

She told police that the same man in the blue hat harassed her again before she got into her car and drove off.

Police say the group split up into two pickup trucks, a white Ford F-150 and a black Chevrolet Silverado, and followed the woman’s car.

Eventually, the white Ford F-150 pulled up beside her and the driver fired four to five shots at her.

Police say she was not injured and was able to get away.

Anyone with information about these vehicles or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers (901) 528-CASH.

