MPD investigating homicide at South Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in South Memphis.

Police arrived to the Gas-N-Snack at the corner of South Third and East Belz Boulevard just after 10 a.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the suspect was last seen eastbound on South Third in a gray Nissan Maxima.

At approx. 10:10am, officers responded to a shooting at 1890 S. Third. A victim was located and taken to ROH critical, where he died. The suspect was last seen eastbound on S. Third in a gray Nissan Maxima. This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901) 528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/E07X3MXjxc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2023

