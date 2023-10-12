Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD investigating homicide at South Memphis convenience store

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(FOX5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in South Memphis.

Police arrived to the Gas-N-Snack at the corner of South Third and East Belz Boulevard just after 10 a.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the suspect was last seen eastbound on South Third in a gray Nissan Maxima.

