MPD investigating homicide at South Memphis convenience store
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in South Memphis.
Police arrived to the Gas-N-Snack at the corner of South Third and East Belz Boulevard just after 10 a.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say the suspect was last seen eastbound on South Third in a gray Nissan Maxima.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.