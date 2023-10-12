‘Moderate’ increase in serious juvenile crime in Shelby County—juvenile court judge says new mayor can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly one week since Paul Young won the race for Memphis mayor.

It’s no secret that crime will be at the top of the list of issues the Young administration will have to tackle, and juvenile crime is a portion of the public safety puzzle.

Juvenile court judge Tarik Sugarmon says he has reached out to Mayor-Elect Paul Young to offer his congratulations.

He also says he is excited about Young providing a fresh set of eyes on the city’s ongoing crime issue.

Judge Sugarmon says there has been a “moderate” increase in violent crime committed by juveniles in Shelby County.

While Sugarmon says the delinquent side is an issue, the data shows there needs to be a higher focus on the children involved in the welfare side of the juvenile court; that includes families on the docket for things like termination of parental rights, child custody, and child support cases.

Sugarmon says data shows a direct correlation between those children involved in family welfare cases crossing over to move violent crimes later in life such as carjackings and robberies.

Sugarmon says nationally the crossover rate is 45 to 75%, but it’s even higher in Memphis.

“That is two-thirds of our docket, but get one-third of our resources so we want to have counselors with these families working directly with them, said Sugarmon.

While the juvenile court is funded and overseen by the county, Judge Sugarmon does see how Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young could help with lowering crime among our children.

“I’m encouraged by this mayor and his affiliation with the business community, " said Sugarmon.

Sugarmon says, “Job training is going to be important for this administration, preparing youth for the jobs of the future, blue oval, FedEx.”

He also warns that Memphis has too many ‘disconnected youth’ which are children who are not in school, not working, and not in a job training program.

Sugarmon sees Young as an important ally to getting these youth ready for the workplace.

He is also calling on Mayor-elect Young to help with another ongoing issue within juvenile court.

According to Sugarmon, MPD is no longer requiring officers to appear in person during juvenile court hearings.

“When you’re asking a court to detain a youth for a serious crime, it’s important for the officer to be there to present the proof, who they took a statement from, who was involved in it,” said Sugarmon.

Juvenile court is funded by the county.

The Shelby county Sheriff’s office is also responsible for oversight of detainees.

