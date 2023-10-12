Memphians gather in solidarity as war between Israel and Hamas rages on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds gathered on Wednesday to stand with the Memphis Jewish community and Israel to pray for families, friends, and those overseas.

At this solidarity gathering Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Memphis stands with Israel, even saying the Memphis Police Department has taken steps to increase security around Memphis’ Jewish community.

Thousands are dead and families have been left shattered forever as the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas captivates the world.

Dr. Daniel Weiss is the Head of School at Memphis’ Bornblum Jewish Community School. He’s worried about children, parents, and teachers’ access to images and videos being put on social media detailing horrific attacks and killings overseas.

“Terrorism is terrorism. It doesn’t matter if it’s terrorism happening here or it’s terrorism happening somewhere else,” said Dr. Weiss.

Weiss says the school has Israeli families. Teachers’ e-mails have been going out to their school community on how to keep children away from social media right now and how parents and staff can do it too.

“My role here, and I have a son who is in Israel, is to be strong for everybody and be there for our Israel staff here at the school who are constantly looking at their phones,” said Weiss. “And my phone is right there in case my son texts me. So we know what’s going on, but we need to be there for each other.”

Dr. Daniel Weiss, Head of Bornblum Jewish Community School (Action News 5)

Dr. Weiss also says they regularly educate students on the use of social media. Students in fourth grade up to eighth grade use a social-emotional learning program and are offered counseling if there’s a need.

Not far from Bornblum, hundreds of people gathered in solidarity for Israel at the Memphis Jewish Community Center with the Memphis Jewish Federation to honor the men, women and children who have lost their lives to war and those caught in between.

“My sense of outrage is coupled with my deepest feeling of sympathy for all the people of Israel,” said Mayor Strickland.

City and state leaders showed their support for Israel and Memphis’ Jewish community, the largest in the Mid-South.

Even through devastation, they stand tall.

“People ask all the time, ‘Are you okay? Is your family okay?’ The answer is no,” said Dr. Weiss. “None of us are okay. How can we be okay? It’s impossible, we’re not okay. Are my family members in safe places? Yes. But are we okay? I don’t know if we’ll ever be.”

Dr. Weiss also says if you’re wondering how you can help, he says check in with your family, friends and Jewish community members.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.