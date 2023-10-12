Man wearing ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ t-shirt wanted in South Memphis murder, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was shot and killed at a South Memphis gas station Thursday morning.

Police shared a photo of the suspected gunman, who was last seen wearing a “This Shirt Saves Lives” t-shirt.

Police arrived at the Gas-N-Snack at the corner of South Third and East Belz Boulevard just after 10 a.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was last seen eastbound on South Third in a white Nissan Maxima with a black front bumper.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

