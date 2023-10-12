Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man wanted in South Memphis gas station murder, police say

Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas...
Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas station on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(Memphis Police Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was shot and killed at a South Memphis gas station Thursday morning.

A photo of the suspected gunman was released Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police arrived at the Gas-N-Snack at the corner of South Third and East Belz Boulevard just after 10 a.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was last seen eastbound on South Third in a white Nissan Maxima with a black front bumper.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

