Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man steals $3,000 worth of tobacco products from store, police say

Man steals $3,000 worth of tobacco, police say
Man steals $3,000 worth of tobacco, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole $3,000 worth of tobacco products from a store.

On October 1, Memphis Police responded to a burglary at a store on Raleigh Millington Road.

When police arrived, they were informed by the owner that someone stole $3,000 worth of tobacco products from the business.

That same morning another owner reported stolen tobacco, money, and lottery tickets from their business.

After further investigation and watching surveillance footage, Zandravious Butler was identified as one of the suspects.

Butler was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for theft of property and burglary.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her
Memphis Police Department
Man shoots self after being tased by MPD officer, in critical condition, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking...
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking Tennessee, would we not fight back?’
The scene on I-55 Northbound at I-69
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Hernando, police say

Latest News

Billy Ray Turner
Court denies Billy Ray Turner’s appeal in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas...
Man wearing ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ t-shirt wanted in South Memphis murder, police say
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby Co. Justice Review Unit receives nearly $527K grant to support post-conviction advocacy, DA’s Office announces
Man shoots victim in leg at Superlo Foods, police say
Man shoots victim in leg at Superlo Foods, police say
Teen steals car with dog inside, police say
Teen steals car with dog inside, arrested and charged, police say