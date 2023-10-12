Man steals $3,000 worth of tobacco products from store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole $3,000 worth of tobacco products from a store.

On October 1, Memphis Police responded to a burglary at a store on Raleigh Millington Road.

When police arrived, they were informed by the owner that someone stole $3,000 worth of tobacco products from the business.

That same morning another owner reported stolen tobacco, money, and lottery tickets from their business.

After further investigation and watching surveillance footage, Zandravious Butler was identified as one of the suspects.

Butler was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for theft of property and burglary.

