Man shoots victim in leg at Superlo Foods, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot a victim in the leg outside of Superlo Foods.
On October 5, officers responded to a shooting at the Superlo Foods on South Perkins Road.
Mario Johnson, the suspect, got into a verbal altercation with the victim.
The victim walked away in an attempt to diffuse the situation.
According to police, Johnson approached the victim’s car holding a handgun.
The victim then got out of the vehicle and fired shots at Johnson.
Johnson then fired a shot, striking the victim in the leg.
Both were transported to a hospital.
It was later discovered that Johnson’s handgun was stolen.
Johnson was later taken into police custody.
He is facing charges for theft of property, aggravated assault, and possession of a handgun.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.