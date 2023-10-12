Man shoots victim in leg at Superlo Foods, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot a victim in the leg outside of Superlo Foods.

On October 5, officers responded to a shooting at the Superlo Foods on South Perkins Road.

Mario Johnson, the suspect, got into a verbal altercation with the victim.

The victim walked away in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

According to police, Johnson approached the victim’s car holding a handgun.

The victim then got out of the vehicle and fired shots at Johnson.

Johnson then fired a shot, striking the victim in the leg.

Both were transported to a hospital.

It was later discovered that Johnson’s handgun was stolen.

Johnson was later taken into police custody.

He is facing charges for theft of property, aggravated assault, and possession of a handgun.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.