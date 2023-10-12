Advertise with Us
Man charged after allegedly leading police on cross-county chase, causing fatal crash on I-55

By Joel Griffin Moore and Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Police Department has released new details on the cross-county police chase on I-55 that resulted in a fatal crash in Hernando on Wednesday.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a crash on I-55 began after a man rammed the vehicle of a woman who filed a restraining order against him in Marion, Arkansas.

He then reportedly led police on a cross-county chase before crashing in Hernando, Mississippi.

Matthew George Nemacheck, 37, of Wisconsin, has been charged with culpable negligent manslaughter. Nemacheck is now at the DeSoto County Detention Center.

He remains in custody on a $350,000 bond.

Matthew Nemacheck
Matthew Nemacheck(DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department)

According to the Crittenden County sheriff, a woman called dispatch saying that a blue Dodge Ram truck with a Wisconsin plate was ramming her vehicle.

The Dodge Ram then continued along I-55 into DeSoto County.

As the chase led into Hernando city limits along I-55 approaching Church Road, Hernando police were notified about the chase.

As officers responded, they learned that the Dodge Ram had crossed over the median on I-55, striking a commercial truck. The driver of that truck, 40-year-old Milan Alilovic, of New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities in Arkansas and Mississippi are investigating this case.

The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
Memphis Police Department
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking...
The scene on I-55 Northbound at I-69
