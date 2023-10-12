‘Funny Girl’ kicks off Orpheum’s 2023-24 Broadway season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Broadway is back at the Orpheum Theatre with “Funny Girl” kicking off a new season of star-studded shows!

The musical’s revival broke records on Broadway over the past couple of years, with the story of Fanny Brice, a girl who everyone said would never be a star!

No spoilers here, but she proves ‘em all wrong! And assisting in the show-stopping songs and dances are the costumes straight out of Vaudeville!

“Funny Girl” runs through October 15 with two shows Saturday and Sunday.

And in the role of “Mrs. Brice” is Grammy-winner Melissa Manchester, so you don’t want to miss it.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Orpheum box office.

