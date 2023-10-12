First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun & mild late week; cooler by weekend

THURSDAY: Areas of low clouds and fog could impact the start to your day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Fog banks will tend to fade through mid-morning turning toward a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will continue to filter in through the overnight period with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Our next weather maker will slip through the region by the latter part of the day. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun – balmy southerly winds and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few passing showers will shift east along the front late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Lows will fall back to the lower and middle 50s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will kick off Saturday – hopefully, staying bright for the beginning of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday afternoon, reaching about 60% disk coverage at noon. Clouds will begin to move in by the latter part of the afternoon; turning mostly cloudy by Sunday with a chilly breeze coming from the north. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s; lower to middle 60s by Sunday. Clouds will break, at times, early next week with highs in the lower to middle 60s Monday and Tuesday; to the upper 60s to lower 70s by Wednesday.

