A few more warmer days before a cooler, breezy weekend ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. Clouds should break up into the afternoon and evening giving way to some sunshine. The amount of cloud cover will keep our high temperatures in the upper 70s, with a few areas reaching into the low 80s. A cold front will swing through the Mid-South tomorrow with a few showers possible as it pushes through.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight with lows dipping into the low 60s. Cloud cover will build back early Friday morning. Winds will be Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warmer and breezy day as the front inches closer to the Mid-South. A few showers are possible late in the day into the overnight hours. Areas in Western Tennessee have the best chance for a passing shower. Most will stay dry for Friday night plans and football games.

INTO THE WEEKEND: After the front conditions are looking cooler and still breezy for our weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s and only reaching the mid-60s on Sunday. Cloud cover will build back Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. This could cause an obstructed view of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday for areas mainly north of I-40. The partial eclipse will peak at about noon and around 60 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon. Make sure to obtain solar eclipse glasses to view it safely. Into the work week we will see a gradual warm up with highs back near 70s by mid-week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

