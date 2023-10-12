Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Doctor busts top flu vaccine myths

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu season can start as early as October, but typically peaks between December and February.

Dr. Cyrilyn Walters, director of ambulatory service at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to bust the top flu myths.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Man shoots self after being tased by MPD officer, in critical condition, police say
Kelvin Rucker
Man arrested for first-degree murder, police say
The scene on I-55 Northbound at I-69
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Hernando, police say
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking...
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking Tennessee, would we not fight back?’
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

Common expenses that could be draining your savings
Common expenses that could be draining your savings
Doctor busts top flu vaccine myths
An FDA panel recently recommended a new Pfizer vaccine for infants that's given through the...
New monoclonal antibody to help prevent Severe RSV in Babies