Court denies Billy Ray Turner’s appeal in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a new trial for Billy Ray Turner, the man convicted in the 2017 murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

A Shelby County jury found Turner guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder in 2022.

The trial court sentenced him to an effective term of life in prison plus 41 years.

On appeal, Turner claimed the following:

The trial court improperly prevented him from impeaching a witness when it excluded a conversation between the witness and the victim’s ex-wife. The court improperly allowed the state to ask a witness leading questions. The court erred by allowing a speaking objection by the state. Shelby County was not the proper venue for the attempted first-degree murder case. The evidence was insufficient to sustain his convictions.

After review, the Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the judgments of the trial court.

