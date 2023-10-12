Advertise with Us
Court denies Billy Ray Turner’s appeal in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Billy Ray Turner
Billy Ray Turner
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a new trial for Billy Ray Turner, the man convicted in the 2017 murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

A Shelby County jury found Turner guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder in 2022.

The trial court sentenced him to an effective term of life in prison plus 41 years.

On appeal, Turner claimed the following:

  1. The trial court improperly prevented him from impeaching a witness when it excluded a conversation between the witness and the victim’s ex-wife.
  2. The court improperly allowed the state to ask a witness leading questions.
  3. The court erred by allowing a speaking objection by the state.
  4. Shelby County was not the proper venue for the attempted first-degree murder case.
  5. The evidence was insufficient to sustain his convictions.

After review, the Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the judgments of the trial court.

