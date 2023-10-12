Cool and breezy weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to linger through sunset. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds early with brief clearing at times. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through with sun early in the day and afternoon clouds. A stray shower in the afternoon or after sunset is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s late Friday night.

SATURDAY: Highs will the low to mid 70s behind the front Saturday. Clouds could move in from the north, especially in west TN and northeast AR. Don’t forget about the partial solar eclipse Saturday between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, but viewing will be questionable depending on how quickly clouds move in from the north.

SUNDAY: It will be windy, cool and mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Lows will be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through Wednesday. Clouds will increase late next week ahead of the next system.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

