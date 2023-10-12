Bluff City Life: Tues., 10 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Embracing My Crown & Journey With Alopecia
When we think about hair loss or a clean bald look, it’s often associated with men - but did you know that alopecia can happen to anyone at any age?
Elisa Camille Bennett | CEO of Camille’s Divine Unity
Retreat & Recharge In Memphis’ Oasis
Looking for a little break from the hustle and bustle? See where you find a retreat in the heart of nature.
Brad Thompson | Executive Director at St. Columba - Memphis
Giving Life With Life-Saving Organ Transplant
One donor can save 8 lives. We’re talking about organ donations and getting to the bottom of myths surrounding the process!
Zola Burgess | Community Outreach Coordinator at Mid-South Transplant Foundation
Michael Hogan | Assistant Commissioner of Driver Services at the Department of Safety & Homeland Security
