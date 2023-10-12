Bluff City Life: Tues., 10 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Embracing My Crown & Journey With Alopecia

When we think about hair loss or a clean bald look, it’s often associated with men - but did you know that alopecia can happen to anyone at any age?

Elisa Camille Bennett | CEO of Camille’s Divine Unity

Retreat & Recharge In Memphis’ Oasis

Looking for a little break from the hustle and bustle? See where you find a retreat in the heart of nature.

Brad Thompson | Executive Director at St. Columba - Memphis

Giving Life With Life-Saving Organ Transplant

One donor can save 8 lives. We’re talking about organ donations and getting to the bottom of myths surrounding the process!

Zola Burgess | Community Outreach Coordinator at Mid-South Transplant Foundation

Michael Hogan | Assistant Commissioner of Driver Services at the Department of Safety & Homeland Security

