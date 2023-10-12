Bluff City Life: Thu., 05 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Ramblings Of A Bomber Pilot” Trailer

We’re learning about the Memphis soldier turned war hero. Those behind the film alongside the family of Capt. Arthur Allen Jr. are talking about his life and sacrifice!

Frank Allen | Producer & Nephew to Capt. Arthur Allen Jr.

Austin Rich | Director of “Ramblings Of A Bomber Pilot”

Final Show of 2023: Sunset Jazz @ Court Square

It’s the final show! Sunset Jazz is closing out its 2023 run with the sounds of Southern Comfort. Meet the director behind the orchestra.

Deborah Swiney | Jazz Musician & Event Creator of Sunset Jazz @ Court Square

Disrupting The Cycles Of Poverty & Incarceration

A complete transformation. This team is on a mission to give former inmates the skills to thrive in life after prison.

Brandis Leverette | Program Manager of Persevere Now

Jason Doty | Coding Instructor & Program Graduate at Persevere Now

