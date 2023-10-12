Bluff City Life: Mon., 09 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Showing Courage & Surviving Breast Cancer
We continue to honor individuals showing Courage Thru Cancer as we get ready for its 8th Annual Celebration!
Marquita Jack | 7-Year Breast Cancer Survivor & 1st Vice President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Phi Lambda Omega Chapter
Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer
Bluff City Life Feature: Iced Out Sculptures For Impressive Cocktails
Ice sculptures inside your drink? Andy goes to Bari Ristorante to see how bartenders get creative with cocktails.
Bluff City Life Feature: Fresh, Fluffy, & Specialty Cinnamon Rolls
Vanilla, pumpkin spice, Nutella -- which flavor are you picking? We went to Rollin Café for cinnamon rolls and wait until you see every sweet option.
