Bluff City Life: Fri., 06 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Healing & Forgiveness A New Heart For A New Start
Forgiveness, restoration, and wholeness from within begin with you. What you need to know if you want to have a refreshed heart.
Dr. Brenda Caldwell | Empowerment Coach
Get To Fit That’s Fighting Against Breast Cancer
The right fit can make ALL the difference and a new bra can help combat breast cancer! Don’t miss how you can join the fight.
Nelda Orlando | Lingerie Manager at Dillard’s Wolfchase
Adjusting Healthcare Plans During Annual Enrollment
It’s almost time...to enroll for health insurance. We’re getting ahead, so you have everything in order, EARLY.
Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group
Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.