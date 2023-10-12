Bluff City Life: Fri., 06 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Healing & Forgiveness A New Heart For A New Start

Forgiveness, restoration, and wholeness from within begin with you. What you need to know if you want to have a refreshed heart.

Dr. Brenda Caldwell | Empowerment Coach

Get To Fit That’s Fighting Against Breast Cancer

The right fit can make ALL the difference and a new bra can help combat breast cancer! Don’t miss how you can join the fight.

Nelda Orlando | Lingerie Manager at Dillard’s Wolfchase

Adjusting Healthcare Plans During Annual Enrollment

It’s almost time...to enroll for health insurance. We’re getting ahead, so you have everything in order, EARLY.

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.