Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 06 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Healing & Forgiveness A New Heart For A New Start

Forgiveness, restoration, and wholeness from within begin with you. What you need to know if you want to have a refreshed heart.

Dr. Brenda Caldwell | Empowerment Coach

Get To Fit That’s Fighting Against Breast Cancer

The right fit can make ALL the difference and a new bra can help combat breast cancer! Don’t miss how you can join the fight.

Nelda Orlando | Lingerie Manager at Dillard’s Wolfchase

Adjusting Healthcare Plans During Annual Enrollment

It’s almost time...to enroll for health insurance. We’re getting ahead, so you have everything in order, EARLY.

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

