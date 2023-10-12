Advertise with Us
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, says Memphis in May officials

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival(wmc)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2024 Beale Street Music Festival has been suspended, according to Memphis in May officials.

In an email Thursday sent from Kevin Grothe, Memphis in May’s Vice President of Sponsorships says the Board of Directors made the decision. Grothe says several factors played into the decision including record financial loss in 2022, and a 2023 decline in attendance, increasing costs of artist fees, “thus greater risk to Memphis in May” and the $1.4 million dollar bill to repair Tom Lee Park from Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Grothe says Memphis in May will continue two events, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, which will be held at Liberty Park, May 15-18, and the Great American River Run, May 25 in downtown Memphis.

Action News 5 has reached out to Memphis River Parks Partnership and city officials for comment.

Region One Health to host breast cancer awareness lunch & learn
Shelby Farms Park announced Starry Nights dates
1-year-old in car during carjacking, 2 men arrested
