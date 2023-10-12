2 men, 1 minor arrested after carjacking involving 1-year-old

CORINTH, MS. (WMC) - Three people are accused of carjacking two cars with one occupying a child.

According to Corinth Police Department, two vehicles were stolen from Haper Quick Stop around 9 p.m. on October 3.

A one-year-old baby was in the back seat. Police say the child was with a babysitter at the time.

Robert Bolden is being held and charged in the Alcorn County Jail on 2 counts of Accessory after the fact and 2 counts of Accessory before the fact and one county of directing a youth to commit a felony.

Kobe Davis is charged with carjacking and directing a youth to commit a felony.

One juvenile is charged with one count of carjacking and kidnapping.

Video footage shows a red Infiniti pulling into the parking space, and two men exiting.

CPD didn’t give us an update on the child.

