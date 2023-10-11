Your First Alert to more clouds and much cooler days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds clear this evening, but will be an issue for parts of the Mid-South over the next few days creating periods of overcast. Don’t expect much if any rain with the clouds as a mainly dry pattern continues, but temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool each day with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.