Victim shot in leg during Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Whitehaven.

The shooting happened on Clower Road off Raines Road.

According to dispatch, a person was shot in the leg around 5 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital.

We are working to gather more information.

