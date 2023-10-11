Victim shot in leg during Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Whitehaven.
The shooting happened on Clower Road off Raines Road.
According to dispatch, a person was shot in the leg around 5 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital.
We are working to gather more information.
