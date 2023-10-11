Advertise with Us
Traffic blocked on Winchester Rd. due to police investigation

Tractor-trailer crash casues traffic delay.
Tractor-trailer crash casues traffic delay.(MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is blocked in Hickory Hill due to a police investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is blocked on all eastbound and westbound lanes on Winchester Road between Ridgeway Road and Kirby Parkway.

Police say traffic will be impacted for an unspecified amount of time.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

