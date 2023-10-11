Traffic blocked on Winchester Rd. due to police investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is blocked in Hickory Hill due to a police investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is blocked on all eastbound and westbound lanes on Winchester Road between Ridgeway Road and Kirby Parkway.

Police say traffic will be impacted for an unspecified amount of time.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

