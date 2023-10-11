Advertise with Us
Special advisor to county clerk died at age 70

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commission Special Advisor died Tuesday at the age of 70.

Janet Hooks also served on the Memphis City Council for 16 years.

Then she served in Mayor Myron Lowery’s and Mayor AC Wharton’s administrations as the Director of Parks and Neighborhoods.

Most of all she was beloved by her family, friends, and community.

She was a skilled cook and avid reader, and she looked forward to her annual sister trip with her three sisters. Hooks was a frequent congregant of Grace St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Details of Janet Hooks’ memorial will be shared in the coming days.

