Rep. Parkinson presents $500K grant to support youth sports in Tennessee

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To prepare Tennessee teens for success after high school, State Representative Antonio Parkinson is doubling down on his commitment to the youth in Tennessee.

“Today I have the privilege of presenting a check for $500,000 to SchoolSeed, an organization that shares our dedication to nurturing the potential of young Tennesseans,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis)

The contribution, backed by Governor Bill Lee, will support youth sports organizations and others across the state and their efforts to provide essential soft skills training.

“Soft skills, like communication, leadership, teamwork in conflict, resolution, or indispensable in today’s world,” said Parkinson.

“Remember, this is not just about right now, this is about ensuring and enhancing the skills that students will need to be employable in the future,” said a SchoolSeed board member Dr. Sharon Griffin. “Whether they want to have their own business or whether they want to work for an employer, we know that there are skills that are non-negotiable.”

SchoolSeed said it’s opening the grant to any Tennessee non-profit organization.

A committee will review all the applications and decide who will receive grants.

Parkinson said he hopes he can continue to help pour into Tennessee’s youth for the years to come.

“It is our duty, let me say that again, it is our duty to ensure that they have the tools they need to succeed in life,” said Parkinson.

Click HERE to apply for the grant.

