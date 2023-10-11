Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

Near Gaza, Israel's "iron dome" continues to intercept rocket fire. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.

That’s an increase from the 14 who’d been confirmed dead one day earlier.

‘We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism,” President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. “The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond.’

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Bodley, 6, underwent a 10-hour surgery to disconnect half of her brain. She was...
Doctors disconnect half of 6-year-old’s brain in life-changing surgery
Jerry Leroy Battles
Silver Alert canceled for missing 35-year-old Mississippi man
Brandon Montel
Memphian turns all 4 chairs on The Voice blind audition
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon

Latest News

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the...
Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Illinois with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
Kelvin Rucker
Man arrested for first-degree murder, police say