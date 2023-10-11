Mississippi River at new all-time low in Memphis less than a month after previous record set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than a month after the previous record was set, the Mighty Mississippi hit a new all-time low on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary data shows the Mississippi River at Memphis hit a record low stage of -11.01′ Tuesday afternoon.

The data will need to be verified by the USACE.

Previous records

-10.97′ in September 2023

-10.75′ in October 2022

-10.70′ in 1988

Stage is the water level above some arbitrary point—usually with the zero height being near the river bed—in the river and is commonly measured in feet.

