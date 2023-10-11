Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Mississippi River at new all-time low in Memphis less than a month after previous record set

The Memphis skyline across the Mississippi River as seen on Monday, October 9, 2023.
The Memphis skyline across the Mississippi River as seen on Monday, October 9, 2023.(CJ Armstrong)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than a month after the previous record was set, the Mighty Mississippi hit a new all-time low on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary data shows the Mississippi River at Memphis hit a record low stage of -11.01′ Tuesday afternoon.

The data will need to be verified by the USACE.

Previous records

  • -10.97′ in September 2023
  • -10.75′ in October 2022
  • -10.70′ in 1988

Stage is the water level above some arbitrary point—usually with the zero height being near the river bed—in the river and is commonly measured in feet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Melissa Foster
Woman arrested after 12 malnourished dogs found on property, police say
Marcus Ray
Peabody Hotel valet attendant accused of stealing guns out of vehicles
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel

Latest News

Oxford issues boil water notice after water main break
New Edge District mural honors The Bar-Kays
Memphian turns all 4 chairs on The Voice blind audition
Serenity Towers owners face fines as residents deal with multiple issues
Fundraiser underway ahead of 'Step Up for Down Syndrome Family Fun Walk'