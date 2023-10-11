Memphis barber known for unique hair-cutting method dead at 90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warren Lewis, a well-known Memphis barber best known for his unique method for cutting hair, has died at the age of 90.

Lewis was born November 12, 1932, in Louisville, Mississippi. He moved to Memphis in 1951 and started as a barber in 1961.

Lewis’ claim to fame was his special tool for cutting hair—fire.

He developed the technique in his early years while working on a farm, where he would use burning corn stalks to singe off poultry feathers to prepare them for cooking.

Once he realized he could use the same technique for human heads, Lewis became a barber, and for over 60 years used his unique method in Memphis and even traveled around the world to showcase his talents.

