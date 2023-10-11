Advertise with Us
Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say

Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky police are investigating an attempted murder between a husband and wife in Madison County.

According to the Berea Police Department, Seymour Taffler, 96, was caught trying to kill his 90-year-old wife last Friday.

Police said he told them he was trying to end her suffering as she has been living with dementia.

Taffler also reportedly told police that he was planning on taking his own life.

Officers said the incident started when they were called to a home regarding a possible domestic violence situation. When they arrived, the couple’s daughter told them that her father had just “snapped.”

She told the police that she wasn’t completely sure what happened, but she found her father standing over her mother, Elaine Taffler, while attempting to smother her.

Two caregivers at the home also told police that Seymour Taffler was trying to smother the woman for about 20 minutes.

Seymour Taffler told officers that he did try to smother his wife because they do not have long to live and she told him that she was ready to die, police said.

The 96-year-old was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Elaine Taffler was taken to the hospital after the incident, but her condition wasn’t immediately shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

