Man shoots self after being tased by MPD officer, in critical condition, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after Memphis police say he shot himself after being tased by an officer trying to de-escalate a disturbance in Hickory Hill.

Police say officers responded to a disturbance call in the 6300 block of Winchester Road at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the person of interest had moved down the street to a parking lot. According to preliminary information from Memphis police, an officer deployed his stun gun as he attempted to de-escalate “the situation.”

The man then fired a shot from a firearm that was hidden in his jacket, shooting himself.

The man was then rushed to Regional One Hospital.

The details of the situation that led Memphis police to use a stun gun have not been released.

Police are now investigating.

