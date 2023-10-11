Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man shoots self after being tased by MPD officer, in critical condition, police say

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson and Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after Memphis police say he shot himself after being tased by an officer trying to de-escalate a disturbance in Hickory Hill.

Police say officers responded to a disturbance call in the 6300 block of Winchester Road at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the person of interest had moved down the street to a parking lot. According to preliminary information from Memphis police, an officer deployed his stun gun as he attempted to de-escalate “the situation.”

The man then fired a shot from a firearm that was hidden in his jacket, shooting himself.

The man was then rushed to Regional One Hospital.

The details of the situation that led Memphis police to use a stun gun have not been released.

Police are now investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Bodley, 6, underwent a 10-hour surgery to disconnect half of her brain. She was...
Doctors disconnect half of 6-year-old’s brain in life-changing surgery
Jerry Leroy Battles
Silver Alert canceled for missing 35-year-old Mississippi man
Brandon Montel
Memphian turns all 4 chairs on The Voice blind audition
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking...
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking Tennessee, would we not fight back?’
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Efforts underway to send Memphis tourists who traveled to Israel back home

Latest News

Man rams woman's vehicle, causing crash on I-55 in DeSoto County
Special advisor to county clerk dead at age 70
Cleotha Henderson’s attorney files motion to pull jurors from another county
Man rams woman's vehicle, causing crash on I-55 in DeSoto County
Man rams woman’s vehicle after she filed restraining order, causes crash on I-55, sheriff says
Shelby County Commission as Special Advisor passed away
Janet Hooks, special advisor to Shelby County clerk, dead at age 70