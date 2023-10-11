Man rams woman’s vehicle after she filed restraining order, causes crash on I-55, sheriff says

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a crash on I-55 was caused by a man ramming the vehicle of a woman who filed a restraining order against him.

According to the sheriff, a woman called dispatch saying that a blue Dodge Ram truck with a Wisconsin plate was ramming her vehicle.

The incident began near Marion Arkansas.

The sheriff says that the woman had filed a restraining order against the man prior to the altercation.

Authorities in the Marion area are investigating the case.

