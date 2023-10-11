Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting, died in hospital

Whitehaven shooting scene
Whitehaven shooting scene(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Whitehaven.

The shooting happened on Clower Road off Raines Road.

According to dispatch, a man was shot around 5 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

We are working to gather more information.

