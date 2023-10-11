Man in custody after being on the run in Oxford, Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody after being on the run in Oxford, Mississippi, according to police.

Jasper Jenkins, 25, ran away from Circuit Court and was last seen going North Lamar Boulevard near North 14th Street on Tuesday, October 10.

Oxford Police Department found him at 2:52 the same day.

