Man arrested for first-degree murder, police say

Kelvin Rucker
Kelvin Rucker(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for first-degree murder, according to Memphis Police Department.

Kelvin Rucker, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

On Monday at 5:37 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at Mojave Place where two people were struck.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a 2003 Lincoln Town car in the parking lot with defects to the front windows.

One of the victims was found near the vehicle―he had been shot in the face but was alive and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was found uninjured.

A third victim was found a short distance from the vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both surviving victims informed police that they had been feuding with the shooter, identified as Rucker, for the last few years.

They also told police that they noticed Rucker’s black Hyundai Elantra was following them to the Game Exchange on 7464 Winchester Road, according to the affidavit.

After the victims left Game Exchange, they drove to Mojave Place to get away from Rucker who was still following them.

Rucker then started driving alongside the victims’ vehicle and fired gunshots at them before driving away, according to police.

Both surviving victims identified Rucker in a six-person lineup.

