Man accidentally shoots himself in leg, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Wednesday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 2:45 a.m. on Hacks Cross Road near Marsha Woods Drive.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

