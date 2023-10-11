Local support for Israel continues throughout Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As tensions continue to rise in Israel, people across the world are showing support for the country including right here in the Mid-South.

The Memphis Jewish community will come together for a solidarity gathering on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at their community center.

Tonight’s gathering comes after at least 14 Americans were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The Israeli government declared war on Hamas Sunday after the militant group Hamas attacked Israel Saturday.

Nearly 2,000 people are dead following the attacks and at least 100 people were reported being held hostage by the militant group.

Action News 5 spoke with some women originally from Memphis who’ve made Israel their home for some time.

They tell us they’re safe, but confused about the recent conflict and ongoing war.

Two Tennessee representatives, Steve Cohen and David Kustoff, are advocating for aid for Israel.

President Biden says the White House is sending military supplies to Israel as this war continues.

