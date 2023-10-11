Former WMC sports director Jack Eaton inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can’t talk Memphis without talking about sports. Tuesday night, there are a few new members of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame... including a Channel 5 legend.

“We thought it was really important to honor great people who impacted Memphis sports,” said Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Tuesday, the 2023 class of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame had their names etched in Memphis sports history. One of 11 inductees included Memphis Allie Prescott III, who was instrumental in developing AutoZone Park.

“I’ve spent so much of my life out here, to the time we start building the ballpark to the time we cut the ribbon,” said Prescott.

Tamika Whitmore, a native of Tupelo, Mississippi, is considered one of the greatest players in the University of Memphis Women’s Basketball history. She was a two-time Conference USA Player of the Year and three-time All-American. She says she is honored to be among Memphis sports legends.

”I think women’s basketball is long overdue to this type of attention and this type of respect, and we just need to keep it moving forward,” said Whitmore.

Also inducted into the hall of fame: Jack Eaton, the first-ever sports director for Action News 5.

Eaton served as sports director for 35 years before retiring in 1991. He passed away in 2018.

Prescott says one thing to know about Eaton is that he loved his Memphis Tigers and wasn’t afraid to let anyone know it.

”Once you got Jack away from the heat of battle, he was one of the finest men you ever want to meet,” said Prescott.

Also inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame:

2023 Memphis Sports Hall Of Fame Inductees:

Elma Roane

Hubie Brown

Richard Mulrooney

Sheila Echols-Gross

Prep Coach Honorees:

Marion Brewer

Phil Clark

Sharon Watson

Sylvester Ford

