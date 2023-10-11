Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: mild & cloudy Wednesday; cooler by week’s end

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEDNESDAY: A system in the northern Gulf of Mexico will spread clouds across much of the Mid-South to kick off the day. Unfortunately for us, rain will remain mostly elusive – staying well south of the region. Clouds will gradually clear for a bit of sunshine later in the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect mostly to partly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: A quiet start to your day in the upper 50s and lower 60s amid a mix of sun and clouds. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will continue to filter in through the overnight period with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will be a moisture-starved front that will sweep through the region. Highs will go from the lower and middle 80s Friday to the lower 70s by Saturday; 60s by Sunday into early next week as cool Canadian high pressure slips into the region.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

