Family Dollar distribution center returns to West Memphis, fully modernized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family Dollar is returning to West Memphis with a fully modernized distribution center, according to the City of West Memphis.

The distribution center is expected to be operational by Fall 2024.

The facility will provide 300 jobs in the area, with plans for more workforce development.

Over $100 million is being invested to ensure the facility meets industry-leading health and safety standards.

The distribution center will be able to serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar locations in the surrounding area.

This is more than a reopening, it’s a transformation. Our West Memphis facility will have a full interior demolition and wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling rebuild. This integral distribution center will drive industry-leading product safety standards, offer an excellent employment experience, strengthen our bonds with the community, and better support our Family Dollar stores who depend on us throughout the region.

The 850,000 square foot facility will include:

Comprehensive interior demolition and remodeling

Building-wide temperature control systems

Automated LED lighting

Racking

Enhanced amenities for associates and new office space.

I am thrilled to see Family Dollar transform and reopen its West Memphis facility. It’s exciting to see the company invest in its business and in the community. This rebuild demonstrates the commitment Family Dollar is making here, including more jobs, best-in-class safety, and a closer connection with all of us. It will be a fantastic opportunity for families in West Memphis to earn a meaningful living right here in our city.

To learn more about employment opportunities with Family Dollar click here.

