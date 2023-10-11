Clouds will slowly move out this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to slow clearing from west to east. Clouds may linger in northeast MS through sunset. A shower or two is possible in north MS, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will range from the mid 70s in cloudy areas to around 80 where the sun breaks out. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through with sun early and afternoon clouds. A stray shower in the afternoon or early evening is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Highs will the low to mid 70s behind the front Saturday with cooler air on Sunday with highs in the 60. Lows will be in the 50s both mornings. Clouds will linger and mix with sun at times. Don’t forget about the partial solar eclipse Saturday between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. You will need eclipse glasses to see it. There may clouds that block it in some areas.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.