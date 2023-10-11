Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 27 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Northwest Wednesdays: Tailgating At Northwest

It’s time to tailgate! Football season is here and I had a blast tailgating at Northwest Mississippi Community College!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Laying The Proper Foundation For Learning

We meet another teacher awarded an Educator of Excellence by New Memphis as a kindergarten teacher at Idlewild Elementary!

Stephanie Sacco | Kindergarten Teacher at Idlewild Elementary School

“Goddess” | Rachel Maxann

It’s where Memphis soul meets intimate folk. This singer-songwriter has performed on stages across the Mid-South, with a new album out, called Black Fae!

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

