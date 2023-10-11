Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 04 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Northwest Wednesday: Expanding The Experience For Athletes & Fans

It’s game time - and many are rushing toward their alma mater to root them on! See how Northwest Mississippi Community College does tailgating like no other.

Patti Gordon | Executive Director of the Northwest Foundation & Alumni Association

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

BCL Feature: The Impact of Infrared Heat In Your Workout

A boutique experience for a private workout! How to turn up the heat of your workout without an audience!

BCL Feature: Up Close With Blue Poison Dart Frogs

Hopping around at Memphis Zoo are frogs commonly found in the wild! How you can see the brightly-speckled specimens up close!

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

