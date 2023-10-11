Bluff City Life: Wed., 04 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Northwest Wednesday: Expanding The Experience For Athletes & Fans
It’s game time - and many are rushing toward their alma mater to root them on! See how Northwest Mississippi Community College does tailgating like no other.
Patti Gordon | Executive Director of the Northwest Foundation & Alumni Association
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
BCL Feature: The Impact of Infrared Heat In Your Workout
A boutique experience for a private workout! How to turn up the heat of your workout without an audience!
BCL Feature: Up Close With Blue Poison Dart Frogs
Hopping around at Memphis Zoo are frogs commonly found in the wild! How you can see the brightly-speckled specimens up close!
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.