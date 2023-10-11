Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Tues., 03 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

‘Tis The Season For Planting Perennials

Exotic finds for garden lovers! See which plants are ready to flourish this season!

Daniel Grose | Director of Horticulture at Memphis Botanic Garden

Free Fittings For Customized Arch Support

Improve the body with every step! How the right fit for your feet can help you go the distance.

Sponsored by The Good Feet Store

Engineered With Precision For The Perfect Fit

Step out of your shoes and get matched with support to take you the extra mile!

Sponsored by The Good Feet Store

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Bodley, 6, underwent a 10-hour surgery to disconnect half of her brain. She was...
Doctors disconnect half of 6-year-old’s brain in life-changing surgery
Jerry Leroy Battles
Silver Alert canceled for missing 35-year-old Mississippi man
Brandon Montel
Memphian turns all 4 chairs on The Voice blind audition
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon

Latest News

Up Close With Blue Poison Dart Frogs
Bluff City Life: Wed., 04 October
Get Fit Under The Night Sky At Tom Lee Park
Bluff City Life: Mon., 02 October
The Black Lodge Experience Beyond Films On Tape
Bluff City Life: Fri., 29 September
Step Up For Down Syndrome
Bluff City Life: Thu, 28 September