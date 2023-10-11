Bluff City Life: Thu, 28 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Fair At Landers Center

We’re getting a taste of why the Mid-South Fair is such a staple!

Jon Frost | Marketing Manager of the Landers Center

Jonathan Mah | Chef & Owner of Sidestreet Burgers & OB Pizza Co.

Out-Of-The-Box Impact For Community Leaders

A fresh perspective for preaching. One Memphis pastor is here to talk about his new book and the way it could bring a powerful change into our church communities.

Dr. Bartholomew Orr | Senior Pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church

Hand-In-Hand To Uplift & Encourage The Mid-South

A peaceful morning with prayer. You’re invited to a breakfast with the NAACP of Memphis!

Vickie Terry | Executive Director of the NAACP, Memphis Branch

Bishop Lindwood Dillard | Founding Pastor of Citadel of Deliverance Church of God In Christ

Step Up For Down Syndrome

Step up for Down Syndrome! Hundreds of people are about to be on the move. See how you can join the cause.

Lori Green | Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & The Mid-South

Doretha Staples | Alvin’s Sister & Board Member with the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & The Mid-South

Alvin Walker | 62-year-old Memphian

