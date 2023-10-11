Bluff City Life: Mon., 02 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Boosting Indie Films From Memphis

Filmmakers from Memphis and beyond are ready to put their creations on the big screen!

Kimel Fryer | Executive Director at Indie Memphis

Tracy Lauritzen Wright | Chief Operating Officer at ArtsMemphis

Get Fit Under The Night Sky At Tom Lee Park

Stretch, exercise, and get fit under the stars. How nature can transform your workout routine into a soothing experience!

Courtney McNeal | Event Creator of Fitness Under The Stars

Walking For “White Cane Day”

Overcoming any obstacle despite disabilities. How one Memphis woman is helping blind people navigate the world and go for their goals.

Stephanie Jones | Communication Skills Instructor & Advocate at Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired

Tara Tate | Consumer with Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired

The Right Treatment & Care For Bunions

Walking around on bunions can be a huge bother, and while we know what they are, we need to get them treated!

Dr. Tyrone Teako Davis | Owner of Total Foot Care, Inc.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.