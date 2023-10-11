Bluff City Life: Fri., 29 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

901 Natives Bring 2 Chainz’ Restaurant To Memphis

First, Texas, Georgia, NOW Memphis! We’re taking a look at 2 Chainz’s restaurant before its grand opening in the Bluff City.

Cherina Rowand | Co-Owner of One Stop Taxes & Fat Tuesday

Mowbray Rowand | Co-Owner of One Stop Taxes & Fat Tuesday

The Black Lodge Experience Beyond Films On Tape

Step inside Memphis’ LAST video store. See how Black Lodge is keeping the movie and game rental industry alive.

Matthew Martin | Chief Creative Officer at Black Lodge

Sponsored by Black Lodge

Pay The Priestess | Sheva Elliot

She’s singing the blues. Meet artist Sheva Elliot, and hear her latest releases, speaking to the soul.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.